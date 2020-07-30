OTTAWA -- Gatineau Police believe there may be more victims after a 27-year-old Gatineau man was charged with luring teens using popular social media apps.

Now, investigators are urging parents to check Facebook, Messenger and SnapChat accounts to see if the suspect had contacted their kids.

Police say between January and April 2019, the suspect contacted two girls, including one under the age of 16, using social media apps.

In a media release on Thursday, police said the accused made sexual comments and sent photos of his genitals. The suspect also allegedly asked them to send him sexually explicit photos, even though he knew the girls were underage.

Police say the suspect convinced one of the girls to meet him in person, where he took the opportunity to touch her.

Jean-Simon Leblanc-Jalette is charged with child luring, making sexually explicit material available to a child and sexual interference.

Police say evidence gathered during the investigation leads investigators to believe the suspect may have had contact with other girls, including outside of Gatineau.

The suspect also used the name "Jean Duclos" online.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gatineau Police at 819-243-4636, option 5.