You can cool off at public beaches, wading pools and outdoor pools in Gatineau a little longer this weekend.

The City of Gatineau is extending the hours at public pools during the current Heat Warning.

�� #CANICULE | #Gatineau prolongera les heures d'ouverture de certaines plages, pataugeoires et piscines extérieures dès le 19 juillet.



Voir les horaires ��https://t.co/c8UhNZmbiS pic.twitter.com/rqqQem83NA — Ville de Gatineau (@ville_gatineau) July 18, 2019

The schedule for the following outdoor pools, wading pools and beaches will be extended by one hour until further notice:

- Pataugeoire du parc La Vérendrye, 731, rue Main (secteur de Gatineau);

- Piscine du parc Fontaine, 120, rue Charlevoix (secteur de Hull);

- Piscine du parc Eugène-Sauvageau, 179, rue Mutchmore (secteur de Hull);

- Piscine du parc Laurent-Groulx, 1, rue Lévesque (secteur de Hull);

- Piscine du parc Desjardins, 1, rue Goyette (secteur de Hull);

- Plage du parc des Cèdres, 15, rue Raoul-Roy (secteur d'Aylmer);

- Plage du parc du Lac-Beauchamp, 741, boulevard Maloney Est (secteur de Gatineau);

- Plage du parc Moussette, 361, boulevard de Lucerne (secteur d'Aylmer).

Pools at des parcs Desjardins, Eugene-Sauvageau, Laurent-Groulx and Fontaine will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The three municipal beaches and the wading pool at parc La Verendyre will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Lifeguards are on duty at Ottawa’s public beaches from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health reminds you to check the beach water quality results to find out of a no-swim advisory has been issued.