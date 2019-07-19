Gatineau extends beach, pool hours during heat wave
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 5:20AM EDT
You can cool off at public beaches, wading pools and outdoor pools in Gatineau a little longer this weekend.
The City of Gatineau is extending the hours at public pools during the current Heat Warning.
The schedule for the following outdoor pools, wading pools and beaches will be extended by one hour until further notice:
- Pataugeoire du parc La Vérendrye, 731, rue Main (secteur de Gatineau);
- Piscine du parc Fontaine, 120, rue Charlevoix (secteur de Hull);
- Piscine du parc Eugène-Sauvageau, 179, rue Mutchmore (secteur de Hull);
- Piscine du parc Laurent-Groulx, 1, rue Lévesque (secteur de Hull);
- Piscine du parc Desjardins, 1, rue Goyette (secteur de Hull);
- Plage du parc des Cèdres, 15, rue Raoul-Roy (secteur d'Aylmer);
- Plage du parc du Lac-Beauchamp, 741, boulevard Maloney Est (secteur de Gatineau);
- Plage du parc Moussette, 361, boulevard de Lucerne (secteur d'Aylmer).
Pools at des parcs Desjardins, Eugene-Sauvageau, Laurent-Groulx and Fontaine will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The three municipal beaches and the wading pool at parc La Verendyre will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Lifeguards are on duty at Ottawa’s public beaches from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ottawa Public Health reminds you to check the beach water quality results to find out of a no-swim advisory has been issued.