Gatineau driver stopped travelling 181 km/h on a 'donut' tire: OPP
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 11:58AM EST
The OPP says a driver was stopped going 71 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 while driving on a spare tire. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OPP_ER)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police says a Gatineau motorist stopped for speeding Wednesday night was driving on the spare "donut" wheel.
In a tweet, the OPP said Russell County OPP spotted the driver going 181 kilometres an hour in a 110 kilometres an hour zone on Highway 417 east of Vars.
"Note the spare 'donut' in use. Very dangerous at higher speeds!" said the OPP.
The driver is charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven-day licence suspension and the car impounded.