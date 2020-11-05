OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police says a Gatineau motorist stopped for speeding Wednesday night was driving on the spare "donut" wheel.

In a tweet, the OPP said Russell County OPP spotted the driver going 181 kilometres an hour in a 110 kilometres an hour zone on Highway 417 east of Vars.

"Note the spare 'donut' in use. Very dangerous at higher speeds!" said the OPP.

The driver is charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven-day licence suspension and the car impounded.