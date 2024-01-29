OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Gatineau driver issued $490 fine after striking another vehicle, barrier on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

    A 24-year-old Gatineau man is facing a careless driving charge after his vehicle struck another vehicle and a barrier on Highway 417 in Ottawa, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

    Police say they received multiple complaints at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday about a possible road rage/impaired driver on the highway.

    "The driver eventually collided with a barrier and struck a vehicle," police said.

    The OPP says the driver was charged with careless driving, which includes a $490 fine.

