Gatineau driver issued $490 fine after striking another vehicle, barrier on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

A 24-year-old Gatineau man is facing a careless driving charge after his vehicle struck another vehicle and a barrier on Highway 417 in Ottawa, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police say they received multiple complaints at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday about a possible road rage/impaired driver on the highway.

A 24 y/o male from Gatineau was charged with Careless Driving. Shortly after 9pm last night, #OttawaOPP received multiple complaints about a possible impaired driver/road rage on #Hwy417. The driver eventually collided with a barrier and struck a vehicle. $490 fine issued. ^mf pic.twitter.com/kwP7IPmsb6 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 29, 2024

"The driver eventually collided with a barrier and struck a vehicle," police said.

The OPP says the driver was charged with careless driving, which includes a $490 fine.