Gas prices hit a four year high in Ottawa this weekend.

Some stations sitting at 137.9 cents a litre.

Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.com, says the average price at the pump will be the highest since July 11, 2014. He says a litre of gasoline is now about 25 cents more expensive than it was at this time last year.

McTeague says if prices continue to be this high- it will cost the average driver $500 to $800 more for gas this year.

Driver Stan Zapatcky says he goes to Costco for a deal. “It’s cheaper and more convenient.”

He says he needs to drive a truck to take his dirt bike to the trails but would consider buying a new one, “this is an old truck and tough on gas.”

Drivers could see another five cent jump at the pump by the summer.

The all-time record for Ottawa is 145 cents a litre, set in June 2014.



