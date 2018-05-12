Gas prices hit a four year high in Ottawa this weekend
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 4:57PM EDT
Gas prices hit a four year high in Ottawa this weekend.
Some stations sitting at 137.9 cents a litre.
Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.com, says the average price at the pump will be the highest since July 11, 2014. He says a litre of gasoline is now about 25 cents more expensive than it was at this time last year.
McTeague says if prices continue to be this high- it will cost the average driver $500 to $800 more for gas this year.
Driver Stan Zapatcky says he goes to Costco for a deal. “It’s cheaper and more convenient.”
He says he needs to drive a truck to take his dirt bike to the trails but would consider buying a new one, “this is an old truck and tough on gas.”
Drivers could see another five cent jump at the pump by the summer.
The all-time record for Ottawa is 145 cents a litre, set in June 2014.