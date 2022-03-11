Gas price surge driving some to consider electric

Stewart Morris says his electric vehicle is helping him save money. Since gas prices continue to hit record prices, there has been a sudden rise in interest in electric vehicles. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa) Stewart Morris says his electric vehicle is helping him save money. Since gas prices continue to hit record prices, there has been a sudden rise in interest in electric vehicles. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina