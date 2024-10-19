Ottawa OPP catches 'sovereign citizen' without driver's licence, insurance

Multiple drivers in Ottawa are facing charges after being caught speeding, driving uninsured or having no driver's licence, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

A driver was stopped on Highway 417 after being caught going 170 km/h. When this driver was stopped, police found that not only did they have no insurance, but also "had already been drinking alcohol and registered a warning range suspension."

As a result, they are facing a $7,000 fine for stunt driving and uninsured vehicle.

A minivan driver was stopped after police received a notification from the cruiser's Auto Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) camera indicating an expired plate.

Police say "the driver, a self described 'sovereign citizen,' failed to provide proof of a driver's licence or insurance for their vehicle."

As a result, they are facing a $5,000 fine for uninsured vehicle.

The ALPR camera also helped police in Ottawa nab a registered driver who had received a 90-day suspension due to an impaired driving charge a week ago.

"They had just picked up the truck from the impound yard! Back to the impound it goes for another seven days!" the OPP said in a post on X.