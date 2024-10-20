'Get out there and enjoy it': Here's how nice it feels this Sunday in Ottawa

The higher-than-normal temperatures continue to linger around the capital this Sunday.

Environment Canada calls for a sunny day with a high of 20 C – fog patches dissipating this morning. A low of 10 C and partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tonight.

'Get out there and enjoy it'

This kind of weather is not concerning, according to senior climatologist from Environment Canada, David Phillips.

IIf this was in January or February, you'd be kind of concerned something was happening," Phillips told CTV News Ottawa Sunday. “This is just sort of in the shoulder season. It's the time of the year where we're lucky if we don't have to have our heat on or our air conditioning on, and it's delightful."

"Here in Ontario and Quebec, we have this large ridge, this high pressure area that just brings a kind of summery, fair weather to us."

Phillips encourgaes residents in the area to "get out there and enjoy it (the nice weather,) notong that "it's almost like an atmospheric gift."

He adds that the temperature outside mixed with the fall colours on the trees is something residents should be soaking in.

"Now what you have is the beautiful backdrop to those coloured leaves, the blue sky, the white puffy clouds, (and) the sunny day. I mean, the only negative thing is the days are shorter than they were," he added.

Phillips says the wind hasn't been as strong this year, so leaves aren't falling off trees as fast.

"My gosh, you look around there in the landscape and here we are on the 20th of October. I mean, half the leaves should be off the trees and they're still on."

On Monday, the weather agency calls for a high o0f 23 C and sunny skies. A low of 8 C and clear skies are expected for the night.

Tuesday will also be sunny with a high of 23 C. A low of 13 C and clear skies are in the forecast for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 11 C and a low of 2 C.