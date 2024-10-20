Maxim Tissot retires from professional soccer

Atletico Ottawa captain, Maxim Tissot, is retiring from professional soccer after a 12-year-career.

The Aylmer professional soccer player was honored ahead of Atletico's final home match of the 2024 regular season at TD place on Saturday.

He played close to six years with Atletico Ottawa. Tissot told CTV Morning Live Thursday, playing close to his hometown is very important, as he got to play in front of friends and family.

"It's been great, the pro team was installed here in Ottawa in 2014," he said.

"It's just great to have friends, family in the stands at every home game."

Tissot started his career at the age of 14 when he decided to follow his dream and become a professional player, he says.

"There wasn't a pro team around the area (Aylmer). So, I had to kind of leave and hope that I go through the ranks of soccer in Montreal, and eventually get to the pro level," Tissot said.

That was when he went into a program with the Montreal Impact.

"And then eventually, a few years later at 20 years old, I was able to sign my first contract -- being the second player from the academy to sign that contract,” he added.

For Tissot, dedication and work ethics are what got him to where he is today. His advice for young kinds who dream to become professional soccer players is to do the work that gets them qualified.

"I think work goes a long way in sports," he added.

Though Tissot is hanging up his cleats, he's taking great moments and experiences that he'll be cherishing for the rest of his life.

For the next chapter, he will be working as a full-time financial advisor.

"I've been doing two jobs where I train in the morning with the team and go to work in the afternoon. I'm a financial advisor. I'll be moving towards that full time, and I'll stay involved with soccer to some sort of capacity," he said.