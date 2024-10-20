Small Business Week kicks off Sunday, Ottawa celebrates its entrepreneurs

Small Business Week kicks off Sunday to celebrate the hard work entrepreneurs do and the role they play in economic growth.

"From local cafés to independent bookstores, small businesses represent the limitless potential of Canada. They might be called small businesses, but they're anything but small. To the owners, entrepreneurs, and workers behind them: Thank you,” said Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau in a statement Sunday.

"This week, we're celebrating you and your hard work."

Ottawa is home to many entrepreneurs. CTV Morning Live spoke with an Ottawa architect Thursday who uses her skills to make designer handmade bags.

Ramla Fendri, the founder of Ramla Officiel handbags, says she started her business when she realized how much she loves creating and making new designs.

She says her biggest inspiration comes from nature, which is why she mixes wood pieces with leather to create the bags.

As an architect, she starts by drawing the shapes of the bags, then moves into the execution process, bringing her pieces of art to life.

More information is available on her Instagram account ramla_officiel.

Diane Kaiser, founder of Dance Moms Ottawa, holds parties for women over 40 years old who like to dance and have fun.

"My friends and I always wished there was a place for us to go dancing, kind of away from the bar scene," Kaiser told CTV Morning Live Thursday.

"A few things came together, and I just went for it. I made it happen."

A Halloween party by Kaiser is going to take place on Oct. 26 from 8 p.m. till midnight at One Up Cocktail Pub, which is located on the second floor at 1 Beechwood Ave.

In Lansdowne, a handmade market, Signature Handmade Market, is taking place this weekend, where more than 130 Canadian artists are taking part by showcasing their work and products.

Ticket holders can take OC Transpo for free to get to the event, which is taking place at 1000 Exhibition Way.

The handmade market kicked off Thursday. Sunday is the final day from 8:10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In his statement, Trudeau says smalls businesses not only create jobs, but also grow the Canadian economy.

"We're making sure they have the supports they need to succeed," reads the statement.

"We enhanced the Canada Small Business Financing Program to help them scale-up. We're delivering over $2.5 billion to an estimated 600,000 Canadian businesses through the new Canada Carbon Rebate for Small Businesses. As of yesterday, some credit card fees have been reduced by up to 27 per cent – saving small businesses $1 billion over the next five years.

"With initiatives like the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, the Black Entrepreneurship Program, the Indigenous Growth Fund and the 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, we're growing an inclusive and innovative small business economy. In short, we're reducing fees for small businesses, putting more money in their pockets, and making sure more entrepreneurs can start their business sooner. And there's a lot more work to be done."

Small Business Week runs from Oct. 20 - 26.