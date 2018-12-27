

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The puck drops today for the 20th Bell Capital Cup.

Teams from Ottawa, across Canada, the United States and Asia will take part in the five day atom and peewee hockey tournament at rinks from Kanata to Orléans.

The Bell Capital Cup’s 17 divisions, including one girls groups, will play more than 400 games on 19 ice surfaces across Ottawa. The championship games in each division will be played at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Organizers say each of the NHL’s 31 teams features a former participant in the Bell Capital Cup. Senators players Ryan Dzingel, Chris Tierney and Matt Duchene played in the tournament as kids.

The Bell Capital Cup is often recognized as the world’s premier atom and peewee hockey tournament.

For more information, visit www.bellcapitalcup.ca