OTTAWA -- Two G2 drivers have lost their driver's licence for 30 days after being caught speeding on an Ottawa road.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says officers nabbed two motorists stunt driving in a 60 kilometre an hour zone on Heron Road on Thursday.

One driver was stopped going 113 km/h, while the other was stopped going 115 km/h.

Both drivers had their licences suspended for 30 days, and the vehicles impounded for two weeks.

As of Sept. 12, the automatic roadside licence suspension for motorists stopped for stunt driving is 30 days, up from seven days.

This summer, Ontario expanded the vehicle impoundment penalty to 14 days from seven days as part of new penalties for stunt driving.

Also, the threshold for stunt driving on municipal roads dropped to 40 km/h over the speed limit instead of 50 km/h an hour. The changes mean a motorist stopped speeding more than 40 km/h over the speed limit on a road with a speed limit less than 80 km/h faces a charge of stunt driving.

There is now an escalating post-conviction driver's licence suspension for drivers convicted of street racing/stunt driving:

For a first offence, a minimum of one to three years

For a second offence, a minimum of three to 10 years

For a third offence, a lifetime suspension that may be reduced at a later date to be established by regulation, and

For fourth and subsequent offences, a lifetime driver’s licence suspension.

If convicted, motorist face fines ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.