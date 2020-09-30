Advertisement
G2 driver with bong on lap stopped on Highway 401 going 158 km/h: OPP
Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:09AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say a G2 driver was stopped on Highway 401 early Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, going 158 km/h with a bong on his lap. (Photo by Ontario Provincial Police)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say they stopped a young driver speeding in the pouring rain on Highway 401 near Gananoque with a bong in his lap.
In a tweet, the OPP said the driver was stopped on the highway just east of Kingston early Wednesday morning.
The 19-year-old university student from Toronto had his vehicle impounded, his license suspended, and is now facing stunt driving and cannabis-related charges.