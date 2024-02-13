G2 driver stopped going 100 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 174, police say

A G2 driver going 101 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 174 was one of 19 drivers charged with stunt driving by Ottawa police over the weekend.

Police say an officer observed a vehicle travelling 181 km/h in the construction zone on Hwy. 174 on Sunday. The speed limit in the construction zone on the highway in Ottawa's east end is 80 km/h.

"We’re assuming the parents of Sunday’s 18-year-old G2 driver caught doing 181 in the 80km/h construction zone on the 174 were as unimpressed as we were with that level of disregard for public safety," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Ottawa Police Service Traffic Unit was "out in full-force" over the weekend conducting speed enforcement on Hwy. 174 and roads from Convoy to King Edward Avenue and Moodie Drive to Heron Road.

OPS Traffic was out in full-force over the weekend tracking down high-risk drivers from Conroy to King Edward, Moodie to Heron & several locations in-between for a total of 19 Stunt Driving charges (ranging from 54 to 101 OVER the posted limit). #OttNews #StuntDriving pic.twitter.com/M3XPAzY9fO — OPS Traffic Escort & Enforcement Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) February 12, 2024

Police say another G2 driver was observed going 116 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on King Edward Avenue with four children in the car not wearing a seatbelt.

"Four of six children unbelted while the recently reinstated G2 driver stopped for doing 116 in the posted 50km/h zone on King Edward Ave," police said. "The driver was also smoking with said children in the vehicle and had an outstanding warrant…arrested & charged."

Four of six children un-belted while the recently reinstated G2 driver stopped for doing 116 in the posted 50km/h zone on King Edward Ave. The driver was also smoking with said children in the vehicle AND had an outstanding warrant…arrested & charged. Sunday had its moments. pic.twitter.com/s3GnRedR44 — OPS Traffic Escort & Enforcement Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) February 12, 2024

Ontario Provincial Police also stopped several drivers for stunt driving on Hwy. 417 this weekend, travelling at speeds of 158 km/h, 161 km/h and 168 km/h.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.