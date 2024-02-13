OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • G2 driver stopped going 100 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 174, police say

    A speed measuring device in an Ottawa Police cruiser. (file photo) A speed measuring device in an Ottawa Police cruiser. (file photo)
    Share

    A G2 driver going 101 km/h over the speed limit on Hwy. 174 was one of 19 drivers charged with stunt driving by Ottawa police over the weekend.

    Police say an officer observed a vehicle travelling 181 km/h in the construction zone on Hwy. 174 on Sunday. The speed limit in the construction zone on the highway in Ottawa's east end is 80 km/h.

    "We’re assuming the parents of Sunday’s 18-year-old G2 driver caught doing 181 in the 80km/h construction zone on the 174 were as unimpressed as we were with that level of disregard for public safety," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    The Ottawa Police Service Traffic Unit was "out in full-force" over the weekend conducting speed enforcement on Hwy. 174 and roads from Convoy to King Edward Avenue and Moodie Drive to Heron Road.

    Police say another G2 driver was observed going 116 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on King Edward Avenue with four children in the car not wearing a seatbelt.

    "Four of six children unbelted while the recently reinstated G2 driver stopped for doing 116 in the posted 50km/h zone on King Edward Ave," police said. "The driver was also smoking with said children in the vehicle and had an outstanding warrant…arrested & charged."

    Ontario Provincial Police also stopped several drivers for stunt driving on Hwy. 417 this weekend, travelling at speeds of 158 km/h, 161 km/h and 168 km/h.

    The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WWII-era shipwreck found in Lake Superior

    A WWII-era shipwreck was found in over 183 metres of water in Lake Superior, about 56 kilometres north of the Keweenaw Peninsula, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News