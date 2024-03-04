OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • G2 driver going 165 km/h on Ottawa road facing stunt driving charge

    Ottawa police
    Share

    A G2 driver going 85 km/h over the speed limit on a city road is one of the drivers added to the Ottawa police list of "fast lane follies" this year.

    The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says officers spotted a G2 driver going 165 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Mitch Owens Road over the weekend.

    A Quebec driver was also stopped going 104 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Bank Street at Sieveright Avenue.

    "The fast lane follies continue over the weekend …OPS Traffic adding a few more to 2024's growing list," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    On Friday, the OPP charged a G2 driver with stunt racing after being caught going 174 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

    "Driver faces a minimum $2,000 fine and 6 demerit points if convicted," the OPP said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ex-Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to perjury charges

    Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was charged on Monday with five counts of perjury relating to testimony he gave during the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump regarding the size of the Trump Tower triplex apartment and dealings he had with an insurer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News