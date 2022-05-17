G1 driver 3 times legal limit among 15 impaired drivers caught last weekend

Ottawa police say officers nabbed 15 impaired drivers over the weekend, including a suspended G1 driver who had three times the legal alcohol limit.

That driver also had no insurance, police said.

Among other drivers arrested were a driver going 104 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Baseline Road at Merivale Road. That person was charged with stunt driving, which means an automatic roadside licence suspension for 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound.

A two-vehicle collision over the weekend involved one G1 driver who was suspended and impaired. Their vehicle was impounded for 45 days. Another driver who had twice the legal alcohol limit in their system hit a “permanent structure,” according to police.

Police launched their summer road blitz “Project Noisemaker” this past weekend to crack down on speeding and excessive noise. Nearly 30 speeding tickets were handed out.