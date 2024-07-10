'Fraudsters want your cryptocurrency': OPP shares 2 websites to avoid
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says officers are assisting in an investigation of an ongoing cryptocurrency scam involving two websites.
The two websites are:
www[.]How2Crypto[.]com
www[.]How2Crypto[.]net
Those who might have engaged with these websites are asked to call police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.
"Fraudsters want your cryptocurrency," the OPP said in a post on X Wednesday.
Police are also asking people to do their research before sending cryptocurrency, as once it’s sent, "it's gone."
The OPP adds government agencies do not accept cryptocurrencies.
The Better Business Bureau shared some tips to avoid falling victim to a scam in March:
- Avoid making quick purchases while browsing social media.
- Be very cautious engaging with someone you've met online.
- Don't click on links or open attachments in unsolicited email or text messages.
- Don't believe everything you see or read.
- Take precautions when making online purchases.
- Know the general red flags of scams.
- Never disclose personally identifiable information to an unsolicited contact.
- Take your time. Don't be pressured to act immediately.
- Use secure, traceable transactions when making payments for goods, services, taxes, and debts.
- Whenever possible, work with businesses that have proper identification, licensing, and insurance.
Here are some common red flags to watch out for:
- The offer sounds too good to be true.
- The person insists you must act immediately, or the deal ends soon.
- Somebody asks you to deposit money into a Bitcoin ATM or sends a check and asks you to deposit it and then transfer the funds.
- They require an up-front payment before a service is provided.
With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Ted Raymond
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to announce plan to reach NATO target, spend 2% of GDP on defence: sources
After facing months of pressure, senior government sources tell CTV News that Canada will unveil its plan on Thursday on how to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence.
Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say
A family of three was killed in a tragic head-on collision with a tractor trailer in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week, authorities have confirmed. The deceased are two adults and an infant.
Frank Stronach's granddaughter seeks company docs related to misconduct allegations
The granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is asking an Ontario court to order the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Surging optimism as Canada continues to shock the soccer world at Copa America
A 2-nil semi-final loss to Argentina dashed Canada’s hopes of reaching the championship game at the Copa America Tournament, but getting this far and having a surprising level of success was a major breakthrough.
Man suspected of killing the family of BBC radio commentator has been found, British police say
British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of a well-known BBC radio commentator near London in a brutal crossbow attack.
WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada
Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a 1-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his 4-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
England beats Netherlands 2-1 on late goal, reaches Euro Cup final
England reached a second straight European Championship final by beating the Netherlands 2-1 thanks to substitute Ollie Watkins' stoppage-time winner on Wednesday.
Does tipping encourage better service? Here's what experts say
Tipping is meant to empower customers and motivate workers to deliver quality service, but some question whether the prevalent practice actually enhances customers' experience.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
-
'We don’t tolerate bullying': New Brunswick education council files appeal
The vice-chair of a New Brunswick education council believes they are being bullied by the province’s education minister.
-
Canada to announce plan to reach NATO target, spend 2% of GDP on defence: sources
After facing months of pressure, senior government sources tell CTV News that Canada will unveil its plan on Thursday on how to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence.
Toronto
-
Toronto is seeing torrential rain as Hurricane Beryl's remnants move over the city. Here is when it will stop
It could be a messy afternoon commute in Toronto as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl continue to bring torrential rain to the city.
-
Iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' set to hit the market on Thursday
After more than 50 years, the iconic “Leslieville dollhouse” will soon have a new owner.
-
One person in life-threatening condition after shooting in North York
Toronto police are investigating after one person was shot in North York.
Montreal
-
Major Montreal-area routes closed due to heavy rain
Part of the Decarie Expressway was forced to close to motorists Wednesday afternoon as heavy rainfall continues to drench the city.
-
Former Quebec junior hockey players sentenced for sex assault to appeal sentences
Two former Quebec junior hockey players will appeal their prison sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 during a celebration of a Victoriaville Tigres championship win.
-
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. community votes in favour hosting nuclear waste site
After a consultation process that began in 2010, residents in the Township of Ignace have voted in favour of hosting of a $22 billion nuclear waste site.
-
North Bay police use locator tool to find missing woman with dementia
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
-
New Brunswick resident killed in northern Ont. highway crash
A 72-year-old resident of New Brunswick was killed in a single-vehicle crash July 9 on Highway 11 north of North Bay, Ont.
Windsor
-
Five suspects charged, one sought related to murder of missing Windsor man
Windsor police have charged five suspects and issued an arrest warrant for a sixth person in connection with the murder of a Windsor man who went missing almost four months ago.
-
’Emotions are raw': CMHA set to host community therapy session for Harrow
Residents of the small town are still coming to grips with a recent murder-suicide caused by intimate partner violence.
-
Active investigation underway in Amherstburg
Windsor police are conducting an investigation in Amherstburg after officers were called to the 300 block of Victoria Street at 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday.
London
-
'I'm not happy with the outcome': London man convicted of manslaughter for his role in a brutal stabbing death
Robert Charnock has been convicted in the December 2021 murder of Kenneth Wallis.
-
London councillor 'cautioned' by tribunal following complaints of disrespectful social media posts
The official findings of an independent tribunal of allegations of code of conduct violations for London Police Services Board member Coun. Susan Stevenson were made public this week.
-
Pedestrian injured in south London collision
A pedestrian was injured this afternoon in south London when they were struck by a vehicle involved in a crash.
Kitchener
-
Concern grows for missing Ontario woman
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her job on Friday.
-
'I’m a world champion': Ont. ball hockey players win gold medal in Slovakia
Nearly a dozen local players can now call themselves world champions after winning gold at the 2024 International Street and Ball Hockey Federation U16 World Championship.
-
UW researcher creates AI-assisted technology to detect bone fractures
A University of Waterloo (UW) engineer help create AI-assisted technology to improve how doctors detect a bone fracture.
Barrie
-
Supervisor found guilty of criminal negligence in deadly dump truck crash
A man charged in connection with a fatal dump truck crash near Alliston nearly four years ago has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
-
'Holy smokes,' Wasaga Beach entrepreneur wins $100,000 with lottery ticket
An entrepreneur from Wasaga Beach who loves to play the lottery called winning $100,000 an unreal moment.
-
Road extension in Barrie's south end reaches final stages
Crews are in the final stages of a road extension in Barrie that will help traffic flow and alleviate congestion in the south end.
Winnipeg
-
Heat warning issued in Manitoba
A number of Manitoba communities can expect extreme daytime temperatures and warm overnight lows on Wednesday.
-
A prescription for nostalgia: Unclaimed photos from the 1960s discovered in Winnipeg pharmacy
A box of photographs found in a Selkirk Avenue pharmacy is offering a glimpse into the city’s past and reconnecting people with long-lost memories.
-
AFN calls for independent inquiry into killings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg
The Assembly of First Nations passed a resolution calling for an independent inquiry into the killings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Increasing number of Calgary EMS shifts go unfilled as demand intensifies during Stampede
Calgary paramedics are feeling the intense burnout of higher call volumes during the 2024 Stampede and a lack of available workers has left several shifts unfilled, adding even more pressure to the health-care system.
-
How to stay cool on the hottest day of the year
Cooling off is the goal in Calgary after several days into a heat wave that is expected to spike Wednesday into the mid-thirties.
-
Search leads to seizure of weapons, drugs as 2 Calgarians face over 60 charges
A Calgary man and woman face over 60 criminal charges after a June investigation that led to the seizure of weapons and rugs.
Edmonton
-
Out-of-control wildfire spurs evacuation order in northern Alberta
A wildfire evacuation alert for 700 Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.
-
How Edmonton's city design changes the impact of heat waves
Although all Edmontonians are sweltering under the current heat wave, some are likely suffering more than others, says a University of Alberta researcher.
-
City urges pet owners to leave furry friends at home after 3 reports of them Tuesday in hot vehicles
With reports of pets and children being left in vehicles across Edmonton during the heatwave, the city is reminding people not to do that because of the extreme danger to life.
Regina
-
Here's why you may have noticed changes in your tap water
Many residents in both Regina and Moose Jaw may have noticed an unusual taste and odour from their drinking water. The change is nothing to worry about, according to the cities.
-
Sask. conservation officers issue 15 charges after fishing violations at Regina Beach Pier
Saskatchewan conservation officers issued 15 charges following fishing violations at the Regina Beach Pier on Last Mountain Lake.
-
Co-op investigating allegations of stolen data related to cyberattack
Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) says it's aware of statements made online claiming hackers are threatening to release sensitive data stolen from the company.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. asphalt truck rolls over and spills into ditch
An asphalt tanker rolled just outside of Saskatoon on Tuesday afternoon, leaking its oily contents into the ditch.
-
'This isn't safe': Saskatoon woman's vehicle broken into three times in five days
On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.
-
Heat warnings extend to include all of Sask.
As the sun continues to shine in Saskatchewan, the entire province has now been put under a heat warning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. recommits to $250M in funding for police transition after reaching deal with Surrey
The B.C. government and the City of Surrey have reached a deal to transition from the RCMP to a municipal police force with the province recommitting to $250 million in funding.
-
Coolers seized from Vancouver encampment during heat wave
Rangers seized two coolers from a person living in a tent in Vancouver's CRAB Park Tuesday as a heat wave scorched the city, the park board has confirmed.
-
Video shows shipment of live eels spilling at Vancouver airport
A cooler full of live eels broke open while being unloaded at the Vancouver International Airport earlier this week, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. war veteran John Hillman, dead at 105, raised thousands for children's charity
Second World War veteran John Hillman, who raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity in the last years of his life, died Monday at the age of 105.
-
B.C.'s wildfire risk expected to rise in coming days
B.C.'s wildfire risk is expected to increase significantly in the coming days after a stretch of hot weather dried out parts of the province and lightning is in the forecast.
-
1 in 10 checked drivers were impaired during Canada Day crackdown on Vancouver Island: B.C. Highway Patrol
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they pulled a "high number" of impaired drivers off highways over the Canada Day long weekend.
Kelowna
-
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
-
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
-
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.