School buses running in Ottawa, eastern Ontario Tuesday morning

School buses are running in Ottawa on Tuesday after freezing rain was reported in the capital overnight.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says all routes are running but there may be delays.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and large parts of eastern Ontario.

The forecaster is warning of slippery roads, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges, ramps and overpasses as a mix of rain and freezing rain continue to fall on Tuesday morning.

The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium has cancelled school bus services for Madawaska and selected routes in the Eganville and Douglas areas. All other transportation is running and schools are open.

Buses are running for the Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario but some delays and select cancellations have been reported.

Buses are also running for Ottawa schools with the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est.