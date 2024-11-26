School buses running in Ottawa, eastern Ontario Tuesday morning
School buses are running in Ottawa on Tuesday after freezing rain was reported in the capital overnight.
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says all routes are running but there may be delays.
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and large parts of eastern Ontario.
The forecaster is warning of slippery roads, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges, ramps and overpasses as a mix of rain and freezing rain continue to fall on Tuesday morning.
The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium has cancelled school bus services for Madawaska and selected routes in the Eganville and Douglas areas. All other transportation is running and schools are open.
Buses are running for the Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario but some delays and select cancellations have been reported.
Buses are also running for Ottawa schools with the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est.
DEVELOPING Trudeau, cabinet to face fresh questions about Trump's major Canadian tariff threat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet are expected to face fresh questions today about Donald Trump vowing to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office, if border issues aren’t addressed.
Ontario woman buys van with odometer rolled back almost 100,000 kilometres
An Ontario woman thought she got a good deal when she bought a van for $2,700, but later learned the odometer had been rolled back nearly 100,000 kilometres.
Canada Post strike update: 10 million parcels missed so far as Black Friday approaches
Canada Post says it's missed out on delivering an estimated 10 million parcels as a strike by more than 55,000 workers across the country continues ahead of Black Friday.
Bank of Canada says inflation will fade into background as it settles at 2 per cent
The Bank of Canada on Tuesday said inflation, which has been the center of attention and unhappiness for years amid rising prices, should fade into the background again as the annual rate settled back at 2 per cent.
DEVELOPING Notorious killer Paul Bernardo set to appear before Parole Board of Canada
Notorious killer Paul Bernardo is scheduled to appear before the Parole Board of Canada today for a hearing.
'Be vigilant': 24 arsons in south Edmonton under police investigation
The Edmonton Police Service now says it is investigating 24 suspicious fires in south Edmonton.
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
Flying to the U.S.? Here's what Canadians should know about automatic refunds
New U.S. regulations now force airlines to provide swift and automatic refunds for passengers when their flights are either cancelled or significantly delayed.
Disney agrees to pay US$43 million to settle lawsuit alleging it paid men more than women
Disney has agreed to pay US$43 million to settle a lawsuit that it paid female employees less than their male counterparts in similar roles for nearly a decade.
