Frankford, Ont. resident $100K richer after winning with Instant Plinko

A Frankford, Ont. resident is $100,000 richer after winning with scratch portion of Instant Plinko.

This winning is not Paul Fitchett’s first. The self-employed winner had won another $100,000 with Mega Dice in September 2023.

"I don't typically play Instant games but I won a few smaller prizes. So, I thought I would try Instant Plinko," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.

"My husband was in the room with me when it happened and he couldn't believe it," Paul said.

"It's quite a surprise! I was playing my ticket while watching TV and when I saw I won, I couldn't believe it. I never imagined that six months after my first big win, I'd win again!"

The winning ticket was purchased at Oasis Grocery and Gas Bar on Riverside Parkway in Frankford.