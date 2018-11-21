

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have charged four teenagers in the brutal beating of a 15-year-old boy near St. Peter’s High School in Orléans earlier this month.

A graphic video of the Nov. 8 attack circulated online, showing several teens punching the student in the face and kicking him in the head.

Patrick Mbaya, 18, and Shirlvin Desir, 18, have both been charged with aggravated assault, police said Wednesday. Two 17-year-old boys, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have also been charged with aggravated assault.

The teens are all due in court in January.

"The Ottawa Police consider all acts of violence to be serious matters," said Acting Staff Sgt. Steve Boucher said in a news release.

"We don't consider the online posting of these fights and assaults to be appropriate. We encourage anyone witnessing such events to phone police immediately."

The 15-year-old victim was sent to hospital after the attack, and was later released with a concussion, according to parents from the school.