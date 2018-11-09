

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police were back at St. Peter's High School today as part of the investigation into the brutal beating of a 15-year-old boy and say charges are coming.

A 15-year-old was sent to hospital on Thursday after an attack near the School on Charlemagne Blvd.

A graphic video of the attack is circulating online. It shows students punching the student in the face and kicking him in the head.

Police confirm at least eight students participated in the beating. The 15-year-old has been released from hospital and has a concussion, according to parents from the school.

The Ottawa-Catholic School Board says the school is working with the school resource officer and meeting with parents and students to deal with Thursday's attack.

The school principal sent a letter out to parents and staff Monday night informing them of the incident.

"At St. Peter we have a variety of initiatives and clubs that promote acceptance, nonviolence, and social justice," wrote Principal Deborah Kealey.

"We will continue to ensure that your child comes to school every day into a respectful and safe environment," the letter continued.

Kealey is investigating the incident as well.

"There will be appropriate consequences for all students involved," she said.