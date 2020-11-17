OTTAWA -- The National Capital Commission is hoping an extra pipe at the bottom of the Rideau Canal will help freeze the downtown section of the skateway this winter.

For the first time in 50 years, the Rideau Canal Skateway did not fully open for skaters last winter. The section between Rideau Street and Laurier Avenue remained closed for the season because it didn't freeze.

There are two long pipes installed at the bottom of the Rideau Canal near Confederation Park to absorb the volume of water that comes out of the drain. This month, another pipe was installed in the hopes of making it easier for that section to freeze.

"We noticed that we had some years some overflow that was going over the two pipes, which are lower," said Bruce Devine, Senior Manager of the Rideau Canal Skateway.

"So we've put a third one a little bit higher up on the side, hoping that if there is an overflow, that third one could capture that extra water and guide it through the pipe and into the middle of the Rideau Canal."

Devine says the extra pipe will hopefully help build the thickness of the ice near the National Arts Centre this winter.

"That flow of water comes with the current and that current creates a movement under the ice," said Devine on Tuesday.

"Given that there's not a lot of water here, the levels are a bit lower then elsewhere, so we try to reduce the movement of water underneath so it doesn't eat the ice from underneath. If we manage that, it will be easier to build some thickness."

The NCC says the Rideau Canal Skateway must be 30 centimetres thick before its safe to open to the public.

The Rideau Canal Skateway was open for 31 days last season from Jan. 18 to Feb. 23. More than 381,000 visitors enjoyed the canal last winter