Four Ottawa restaurants crack Yelp top 100
A breakfast special at Wilf & Ada's, as seen on the restaurant's Instagram page. (Instagram/wilf_ada)
OTTAWA -- Four Ottawa restaurants have cracked Yelp's list of the top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2020.
Wild & Ada's, known for its scrumptious breakfast and brunch food, leads the way for local restaurants at number 92 on the list.
JOEY Rideau, one of more than two dozen JOEY restaurants across North America, is 97th on the list.
J:Unique Kitchen, a sushi restaurant that opened in November 2018 in Centretown, comes in at 99.
And Play Food And Wine, one of renowned chef Steven Beckta's establishments, rounds out the list at number 100.
Yelp says their data science team put the list together using ratings and number of reviews across Canada last year, then "curated the list with the expertise of our community managers across the country to finalize the rankings."
The top restaurant in the country to visit in 2020: Ma Poule Mouilee, a Portugese-style chicken shop in Montreal.
Restaurants in Toronto make up about a third of the list.
Here's the full top 100:
1. Ma Poule Mouillée - Montréal
2. Tom Sushi - Vancouver
3. The Northern Cafe & Grill - Vancouver
4. Il Terrazzo Ristorante - Victoria
5. Southeast Sandwiches - Woodbridge, Ont.
6. Damas - Montréal
7. Pho Ngoc Yen Restaurant - Mississauga, Ont.
8. Pai Northern Thai Kitchen - Toronto
9. Steve's Poké Bar - Surrey, B.C.
10. L'Avenue - Montréal
11. Ramen Isshin – Toronto
12. Blue Fox Cafe - Victoria
13. Ten Foot Henry - Calgary
14. ImPerfect Fresh Eats - Toronto
15. The Rimrock Cafe - Whistler, B.C.
16. Manoush'eh - Vancouver
17. The Blind Pig - Niagara Falls, Ont.
18. Marutama Ramen - Vancouver
19. Bouillon Bilk - Montréal
20. Medina Cafe - Vancouver
21. Nero Belgian Waffle Bar - Vancouver
22. Ikkousha Ramen - Toronto
23. Miku - Vancouver
24. Cactus Club Cafe - Calgary
25. Le Passé Composé- Montréal
26. Jam Cafe - Victoria
27. Le Billig – Québec City
28. One2 Snacks - Toronto
29. Zeal Burgers - Toronto
30. Sumilicious - Scarborough, Ont.
31. Bueokae Korean Restaurant - Love's Kitchen - Richmond Hill, Ont.
32. Block Kitchen and Bar - Banff, Alta.
33. Au Pied de Cochon - Montréal
34. Good Hombres - Toronto
35. Wild Flour - Banff's Artisan Bakery Cafe - Banff, Alta.
36. Ooshee Mediterranean Oven - Toronto
37. Seven Lives Tacos Y Mariscos - Toronto
38. Descendant Detroit Style Pizza - Toronto
39. Fat Ninja Bite - Toronto
40. Momo Hut & Gardens - Toronto
41. OEB Breakfast Co. - Calgary
42. Miku - Toronto
43. New Orleans Seafood & Steakhouse - Toronto
44. Demen Bistro - Toronto
45. Janine Café – Montréal
46. GaNaDaRa - Montréal
47. EAT BKK Thai Kitchen & Bar - Toronto
48. Her Father's Cider Bar & Kitchen - Toronto
49. Tide and Vine Oyster House - Niagara Falls, Ont.
50. Blue Line Diner - Niagara Falls, Ont.
51. La Finca- Montréal
52. Shelter Restaurant - Tofino, B.C.
53. Jordan's Shawarma - Thornhill, Ont.
54. Régine Café - Montréal
55. Katsuya - Mississauga, Ont.
56. ZCREW Cafe - Calgary
57. Shanzee's Biscuit Cafe - Victoria
58. Tavern 1883 - Canmore, Alta.
59. Little Yunnan Restaurant - Victoria
60. John's Place - Victoria
61. Trius + Aim - Toronto
62. Minami Sushi - Aurora, Ont.
63. OLO Restaurant - Victoria
64. Guru Lukshmi - Mississauga, Ont.
65. Slice of Fire - Markham, Ont.
66. Memphis BBQ - Woodbridge, Ont.
67. Park Distillery – Banff, Alta.
68. Eli's Table - Toronto
69. Buvette Scott – Québec City
70. Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co - Canmore, Alta.
71. Weinkeller - Niagara Falls, Ont.
72. Tournebroche – Québec City
73. Pip - Edmonton
74. 514 Poutine - Canmore, Alta.
75. Le Hobbit – Québec City
76. The Bicycle Thief - Halifax
77. La Bûche – Québec City
78. Rick's Good Eats - Mississauga, Ont.
79. Blue Mussel Cafe - North Rustico Harbour, P.E.I.
80. Bear Street Tavern - Banff, Alta.
81. Famoso Neapolitan Pizza - Jasper, Alta.
82. Paris Crepes Cafe - Niagara Falls, Ont.
83. Yan's Soy Foods - Markham, Ont.
84. Q-de-Sac Resto-Pub – Québec City
85. Chuck's Steakhouse - Banff, Alta.
86. Black Sheep - Halifax
87. Aneal's Taste of the Islands - Richmond Hill, Ont.
88. Ay Caramba, Eh - Vaughan, Ont.
89. Halo Halo - Mississauga, Ont.
90. Finn's Seafood Chops Cocktails - Victoria
91. Le Café du Clocher Penché – Québec City
92. Wilf & Ada's - Ottawa
93. The Next Act - Edmonton
94. Seoul Fried Chicken - Edmonton
95. Gangnam Street Food - Edmonton
96. Vaticano Cucina - Edmonton
97. JOEY Rideau - Ottawa
98. 2 Doors Down - Halifax
99. J:unique Kitchen - Ottawa
100. Play Food And Wine - Ottawa