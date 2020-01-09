OTTAWA -- Four Ottawa restaurants have cracked Yelp's list of the top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2020.

Wild & Ada's, known for its scrumptious breakfast and brunch food, leads the way for local restaurants at number 92 on the list.

JOEY Rideau, one of more than two dozen JOEY restaurants across North America, is 97th on the list.

J:Unique Kitchen, a sushi restaurant that opened in November 2018 in Centretown, comes in at 99.

And Play Food And Wine, one of renowned chef Steven Beckta's establishments, rounds out the list at number 100.

Yelp says their data science team put the list together using ratings and number of reviews across Canada last year, then "curated the list with the expertise of our community managers across the country to finalize the rankings."

The top restaurant in the country to visit in 2020: Ma Poule Mouilee, a Portugese-style chicken shop in Montreal.

Restaurants in Toronto make up about a third of the list.

Here's the full top 100:

1. Ma Poule Mouillée - Montréal

2. Tom Sushi - Vancouver

3. The Northern Cafe & Grill - Vancouver

4. Il Terrazzo Ristorante - Victoria

5. Southeast Sandwiches - Woodbridge, Ont.

6. Damas - Montréal

7. Pho Ngoc Yen Restaurant - Mississauga, Ont.

8. Pai Northern Thai Kitchen - Toronto

9. Steve's Poké Bar - Surrey, B.C.

10. L'Avenue - Montréal

11. Ramen Isshin – Toronto

12. Blue Fox Cafe - Victoria

13. Ten Foot Henry - Calgary

14. ImPerfect Fresh Eats - Toronto

15. The Rimrock Cafe - Whistler, B.C.

16. Manoush'eh - Vancouver

17. The Blind Pig - Niagara Falls, Ont.

18. Marutama Ramen - Vancouver

19. Bouillon Bilk - Montréal

20. Medina Cafe - Vancouver

21. Nero Belgian Waffle Bar - Vancouver

22. Ikkousha Ramen - Toronto

23. Miku - Vancouver

24. Cactus Club Cafe - Calgary

25. Le Passé Composé- Montréal

26. Jam Cafe - Victoria

27. Le Billig – Québec City

28. One2 Snacks - Toronto

29. Zeal Burgers - Toronto

30. Sumilicious - Scarborough, Ont.

31. Bueokae Korean Restaurant - Love's Kitchen - Richmond Hill, Ont.

32. Block Kitchen and Bar - Banff, Alta.

33. Au Pied de Cochon - Montréal

34. Good Hombres - Toronto

35. Wild Flour - Banff's Artisan Bakery Cafe - Banff, Alta.

36. Ooshee Mediterranean Oven - Toronto

37. Seven Lives Tacos Y Mariscos - Toronto

38. Descendant Detroit Style Pizza - Toronto

39. Fat Ninja Bite - Toronto

40. Momo Hut & Gardens - Toronto

41. OEB Breakfast Co. - Calgary

42. Miku - Toronto

43. New Orleans Seafood & Steakhouse - Toronto

44. Demen Bistro - Toronto

45. Janine Café – Montréal

46. GaNaDaRa - Montréal

47. EAT BKK Thai Kitchen & Bar - Toronto

48. Her Father's Cider Bar & Kitchen - Toronto

49. Tide and Vine Oyster House - Niagara Falls, Ont.

50. Blue Line Diner - Niagara Falls, Ont.

51. La Finca- Montréal

52. Shelter Restaurant - Tofino, B.C.

53. Jordan's Shawarma - Thornhill, Ont.

54. Régine Café - Montréal

55. Katsuya - Mississauga, Ont.

56. ZCREW Cafe - Calgary

57. Shanzee's Biscuit Cafe - Victoria

58. Tavern 1883 - Canmore, Alta.

59. Little Yunnan Restaurant - Victoria

60. John's Place - Victoria

61. Trius + Aim - Toronto

62. Minami Sushi - Aurora, Ont.

63. OLO Restaurant - Victoria

64. Guru Lukshmi - Mississauga, Ont.

65. Slice of Fire - Markham, Ont.

66. Memphis BBQ - Woodbridge, Ont.

67. Park Distillery – Banff, Alta.

68. Eli's Table - Toronto

69. Buvette Scott – Québec City

70. Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co - Canmore, Alta.

71. Weinkeller - Niagara Falls, Ont.

72. Tournebroche – Québec City

73. Pip - Edmonton

74. 514 Poutine - Canmore, Alta.

75. Le Hobbit – Québec City

76. The Bicycle Thief - Halifax

77. La Bûche – Québec City

78. Rick's Good Eats - Mississauga, Ont.

79. Blue Mussel Cafe - North Rustico Harbour, P.E.I.

80. Bear Street Tavern - Banff, Alta.

81. Famoso Neapolitan Pizza - Jasper, Alta.

82. Paris Crepes Cafe - Niagara Falls, Ont.

83. Yan's Soy Foods - Markham, Ont.

84. Q-de-Sac Resto-Pub – Québec City

85. Chuck's Steakhouse - Banff, Alta.

86. Black Sheep - Halifax

87. Aneal's Taste of the Islands - Richmond Hill, Ont.

88. Ay Caramba, Eh - Vaughan, Ont.

89. Halo Halo - Mississauga, Ont.

90. Finn's Seafood Chops Cocktails - Victoria

91. Le Café du Clocher Penché – Québec City

92. Wilf & Ada's - Ottawa

93. The Next Act - Edmonton

94. Seoul Fried Chicken - Edmonton

95. Gangnam Street Food - Edmonton

96. Vaticano Cucina - Edmonton

97. JOEY Rideau - Ottawa

98. 2 Doors Down - Halifax

99. J:unique Kitchen - Ottawa

100. Play Food And Wine - Ottawa