OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting that 23 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, a slight increase over the day before, but still well below the province's hot spots in the GTA.

However, four more people in Ottawa have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 1,373 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Ontario on Wednesday, 860 of which are in the locked down regions of Toronto and Peel.

Ontario is reporting 1,373 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 445 new cases in Toronto, 415 in Peel and 136 in York Region. There are 1,476 more resolved cases and nearly 36,100 tests completed.



Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 25, 2020

Ontario health officials also reported 35 new deaths across Ontario on Wednesday, the highest number of deaths in a single day in the province since the second wave began.

Four of those deaths are in Ottawa. The city's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 372 residents.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 8,254 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

In the past seven days, Nov. 19 to 25 inclusive, OPH reported an average of 37.7 new cases of COVID-19 per day. In the seven days previous, Nov. 12 to 18 inclusve, OPH reported an average of 50.9 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 36,076 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Tuesday. There are 44,950 people across Ontario waiting for COVID-19 test results.

Local testing figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are due later this afternoon.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications fell significantly on Wednesday.

OPH said Wednesday that there are 22 people in hospital and one in the ICU, down from 29 in hospital and two in the ICU on Tuesday.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 40s, one is in their 60s, seven are in their 70s, nine are in their 80s, and four are 90 or older. The lone person in the ICU is in their 80s.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has fallen below 300 for the first time since mid-September.

OPH says 287 people with COVID-19 are still considered to have active infections. That's down from 323 on Tuesday. The last time the figure was this low was Sept. 13 when 281 active cases were reported.

Fifty-five more recoveries were reported by OPH on Wednesday, bringing the city's number of resolved cases to 7,595.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Two new cases (553 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (953 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (1,694 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (1,092 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (1,045 cases total)

50-59 years-old: One new case (965 cases total)

60-69-years-old: One new case (643 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (423 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (522 cases total)

90+ years old: Four new cases (364 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two additional people in the Kingston, Fontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit removed one case from its total count on Wednesday.

The Quebec government reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 27 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at Manordale Public School and Ottawa Technical Secondary School.

There are two open community outbreaks in Ottawa at present, one involving an unidentified community organization, and one involving an unspecified social event.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Cedarview Middle School Centrepointe Child Care Services HDC École élémentaire catholique Terre-Des-Jeunes Esther By Child Care Centre Manordale Public School (NEW) Ottawa Technical Secondary School (NEW) St. Bernard School St. Stephen Elementary School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Amica Westboro Park Beacon Heights retirement home Bearbrook Retirement Residence Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Carlingview Manor City View retirement home Forest Hill long-term care home Glebe Centre Montfort Long-term Care Centre Residential program – 20755 Shelter - 20868 St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home Starwood Stirling Park Retirement Home The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Special Rehab - Ward B Waterford Retirement West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).