Four more Ottawa school buses have been equipped with stop arm cameras to catch drivers who don’t stop.

The cameras on the buses began operating this week, as thousands of children returned to school from summer break.

The cameras capture video of drivers who pass buses as children are being dropped off. The video can be used by police to press charges against offending drivers.

Like red light cameras, police point out the registered owner of the vehicle is liable if there is an offence, regardless if they were behind the wheel or not.

The fine for passing a school bus with lights flashing is $490.

Before the addition of these four cameras, two other buses were equipped with the cameras in May.