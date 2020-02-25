PERTH -- A Perth-area father is once again offering a cash reward to hit the brakes on vehicles refusing to stop for school buses outside his home.

Mark Lambert tells CTV News Ottawa vehicles speeding by stopped school buses on Highway 43 is “occurring way too often.”

On Monday, a camera set up on Lambert’s property captured a vehicle passing a stopped school bus with its lights flashing and stop arm extended.

“This is so serious and I’m hoping to get public educated and more aware,” Lambert tells CTV News Ottawa.

“This would have killed my kids if they had to cross the street.”

Lambert says he is offering a cash reward to anyone who knows the licence plate number of the vehicle. He will then forward that information to the Ontario Provincial Police.

In September 2017 Lambert offered a $1,000 reward for information about a vehicle captured on camera flying by a stopped school bus outside his home.

A few days later, Lanark OPP fined a driver $460 for failing to stop for a stopped school bus.