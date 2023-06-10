Four men injured in ByWard Market shooting

Four people suffered injuries in an overnight shooting in the ByWard Market.

Ottawa police officers on foot patrol responded to a series of gunshots at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say officers found four men with gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Clarence Street.

Paramedics transported two of the victims to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics transported a third victim to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in serious but stable condition. The fourth victim was treated at the Montfort Hospital for minor injuries, according to paramedics.

No one is in police custody, according to police.

The Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.