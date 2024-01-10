Four displaced after fire in Greely

No injuries were reported following a fire in Greely Tuesday evening.

Ottawa Fire Services said the homeowner called 9-1-1 at around 7:50 p.m. to report the fire on Stagecoach Road between Lakeshore Drive and Old Prescott Road.

Flames could be seen from the first and second floors of the family home.

There are no hydrants in the area, so firefighters used tanker trucks to shuttle water from a source on Old Prescott Road nearby.

Firefighters had to evacuate the house while battling the blaze because conditions became too dangerous for them to fight the fire from inside. They continued dousing the flames from outside and the fire was under control by 9:50 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

OFS spokesperson Nick DeFazio says four people have been displaced.