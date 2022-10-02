Former Senators star Wade Redden reunited with a CHEO cancer patient he inspired 25 years ago

Former Ottawa Senators star Wade Redden greets Julian van Popta on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre. (Ottawa Senators/submitted) Former Ottawa Senators star Wade Redden greets Julian van Popta on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre. (Ottawa Senators/submitted)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bolsonaro, Lula neck-and-neck in polarized Brazil election

Brazil's top two presidential candidates were neck-and-neck late Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fuelling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina