Former Senators star Wade Redden reunited with a CHEO cancer patient he inspired 25 years ago

At the Ottawa Senators first pre-season home game against the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night, a special reunion was taking place between a former Senators star and a CHEO cancer patient.

It's been 25 years since Wade Redden opened his suite for kids, at what was then the Corel Centre, now the Canadian Tire Centre.

The box hosting hundreds of patients from CHEO over the years, with Julian van Popta one of the first.

His journey with cancer was difficult; facing death repeatedly. CHEO was his home away from home, and Wade Redden, through visits, spending time with the then 13-year-old bringing a little light into some dark days.

Julian says the example Redden set all those years ago, inspiring him to give back ever since.

"I think this will be pretty cool to come back and say hi, just thank him for everything that he has done and the significant influence, making that journey just a little bit easier," Julian said. "I’ve bumped into him at a few events that the Senators did for CHEO and every time we saw each other we are like, 'Hey yeah, we know each other.'"

A book Julian’s father John wrote, which was published this year, sparked the reunion. It is based on the journals he kept throughout Julian’s four-year battle with cancer.

The book titled, "Only when it’s dark can we see the stars” is a reminder of life’s struggles with a message of hope.

“It’s a four-and-a-half-year long journal about the highs and lows and the emotional and spiritual battle that Julian and our family fought," John said. "It’s incredible; I never thought this day would happen. I want to thank him for his interest in a 13-year-old boy; he made an remarkable impression on Julian that has lasted 25 years."