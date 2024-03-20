Former PM Mulroney's funeral cortege to travel from Ottawa to Montreal this afternoon

People are lining up to say goodbye to Brian Mulroney for a second day, as the former prime minister continues lying in state near Parliament Hill.

The flag-shrouded casket of Canada's 18th prime minister will lie in state at the Sir John A. Macdonald building on Wellington Street until 1 p.m., before Mulroney's casket will be moved to Montreal.

On Wednesday morning, Mulroney's wife Mila and her children greeted people as they entered the building to pay their respects to the former prime minister.

Canadian Heritage says more than 900 people offered their condolences to Mulroney's family on Tuesday.

Mulroney will lie in repose at St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal on Thursday and Friday. A state funeral will be held Saturday morning at Notre-Dame Basilica.

Police warn of traffic delays

Ontario Provincial Police are warning motorists to expect minor slowdowns or delays on Highway 417 between Ottawa and the Quebec border today, as Mulroney's funeral cortege travels from Parliament Hill to Montreal.

The procession will depart Ottawa at 2 p.m., according to the OPP.

Police say rolling on-ramp closures will be in effect as the funeral cortege passes by.

"Police do not stop or park along the 417," the OPP said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"This is for your own safety, as vehicles will still be moving at highway speeds. If you choose to gather on overpasses, please be cautious as traffic will continue to move on those other roadways."

Downtown Ottawa road closures

There continues to be a heightened police presence on the streets surrounding the Sir John A. Macdonald building on Wednesday, with all visitors required to pass through security screening.

"There will be enhanced police presence in the downtown core. Please allow for extra travel time, use alternate routes if possible, and follow directions of police officers," the City of Ottawa said in a media release.

Wellington Street is closed between Bank and Elgin streets; Metcalfe Street is closed between Wellington and Queen Streets; and O'Connor Street is closed between Wellington and Queen Streets. Canadian Heritage says Sparks Street is also closed from Elgin to Bank.

With files from The Canadian Press