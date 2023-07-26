Former Carleton Ravens coach Dave Smart hired at Texas Tech University
Dave Smart is leaving Carleton University to return to the basketball sidelines in the United States.
Texas Tech University announced the hiring of Smart as an assistant coach under head coach Grant McCasland.
Smart stepped down as head coach of the Carleton Ravens in 2019 after leading the basketball team to 14 national titles in 17 seasons. He was one of the winningest coaches in Canadian university basketball history, with 656 wins in 19 seasons, including 591 against U Sports opponents.
Smart has served as Director of Basketball Operations at Carleton University.
Smart was also a coaching consultant with the Ottawa Senators and was the general manager of the Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Basketball League.
"Dave Smart is one of the greatest coaches in all of basketball," McCasland said in a statement.
"We are thrilled to have him as part of our program. Coach Smart's ability to win speaks for itself but his understanding of how to help people grow is what separates him. We are thankful to have he and his family in Lubbock."
