OTTAWA -- There is an “above-average” threat of forest fires in eastern Ontario and western Quebec this summer.

However, Natural Resources Canada fire research analyst Richard Carr says you shouldn’t be too alarmed about the forecast, adding the COVID-19 measures may help reduce the risk of wildfires this year.

Natural Resources Canada’s forecast severity anomaly predicts an “above average” threat of wildfires for eastern Ontario and western Quebec in June, July and August. The maps show the greatest risk of wildfires is in western Canada, particularly northern British Columbia and Alberta.

“We don’t get too excited if it’s above-average,” Carr tells CTV News Ottawa, noting you can still have severe fires during an average fire season.

“When you get into the above average category, it may be temperatures might be a bit warmer than usual, conditions may be a bit drier than usual.”

Firefighters have already battled a couple of forest fires in Gatineau Park this spring. On May 12, a fire charred 0.7 hectares of land in the Gatineau section of Gatineau Park.

On May 2, Ottawa Fire said crews had responded to 19 brush fires this spring.

With the COVID-19 restrictions remaining in place for many parks, Carr says that may ease the threat of wildfires this year.

“This year is kind of a special case with the COVID-19 restrictions. Most provinces and territories have some type of additional regulation on open burning and recreational activities,” Carr tells CTV News Ottawa.

“Hoping to reduce the amount of human caused fire, reduce the amount of smoke in the area and give crews additional time to prepare for the wildfire season.”

Carr notes spring fires are typically human caused, with weather sparking more fires in July, August and September.

National Resource Canada’s Canadian Forest Service will be releasing forecasts on potential fire activity across Canada for the 2020 fire season.

The forecast uses temperature and precipitation forecasts from Environment Canada. Carr says precipitation levels can determine the severity of the forest fire season in any region.

If you live outside the urban area, Carr says it’s “probably a good time” to clear away any debris and flammable material near your home and buildings to protect the property from potential fires.