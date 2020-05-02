OTTAWA -- Firefighters in Ottawa have been busy dealing with brush fires despite a city-wide burn ban.

Ottawa fire crews have responded to more than 180 burn complaints since the ban took effect April 1. Nineteen of those were large-scale brush fires.

Fire officials say this exposes residents and firefighters to unnecessary risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The burn ban is in place because of dry surface conditions such as leaves, fallen branches and dry grass exposed as the ground thaws.

The ban prohibits all open-air fires in Ottawa, even for people who have permits.

Barbecues are allowed, as well as natural gas, propane and oil outdoor fireplaces. But wood or solid-fuel outdoor fireplaces are not allowed.

Ottawa Fire says the ban will be in effect until conditions improve.