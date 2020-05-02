Despite burn ban, Ottawa Fire responds to more than 180 burn complaints
Despite a city-wide burn ban, fire crews in Ottawa have responded to more than 180 burn complaints since April 1, including this brush fire on 8th Line Road in Metcalfe on April 26. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire)
OTTAWA -- Firefighters in Ottawa have been busy dealing with brush fires despite a city-wide burn ban.
Ottawa fire crews have responded to more than 180 burn complaints since the ban took effect April 1. Nineteen of those were large-scale brush fires.
Fire officials say this exposes residents and firefighters to unnecessary risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The burn ban is in place because of dry surface conditions such as leaves, fallen branches and dry grass exposed as the ground thaws.
The ban prohibits all open-air fires in Ottawa, even for people who have permits.
Barbecues are allowed, as well as natural gas, propane and oil outdoor fireplaces. But wood or solid-fuel outdoor fireplaces are not allowed.
Ottawa Fire says the ban will be in effect until conditions improve.