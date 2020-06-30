OTTAWA -- Amazon has announced it will be building a second distribution centre in Ottawa.

The new 450,000 square foot facility will be built in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, and is scheduled to open in 2021.

Amazon says the new distribution centre will focus on small items, like books, electronics, and toys. Employees will work alongside robots to pack and ship items.

A one-million square foot Amazon facility in Ottawa's southeast focuses on larger items.

Amazon says the second facility in Ottawa will require 1,000 full-time staff, who will start at $16/hour.

This will be the eigth Amazon fulfillment centre in Ontario and the 14th in Canada, the company says.

''I'm pleased that Amazon has once again chosen to invest in Ottawa," said Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson in a press release. "This facility will create more than 1,000 jobs for our residents when it opens in 2021, and it will help keep employment strong in our city.''

Barrhaven ward councillor Jan Harder is quoted in the release saying, ''I'm thrilled that this advanced robotics fulfillment centre is coming to Citigate to create over 1,000 jobs in Barrhaven, helping us diversify our community's employment base. I want to thank Amazon for going ahead with this project, and I look forward to attending the official opening.''

The new distribution centre is being developed by Broccolini, the same company that built the first one on Boundary Road.

Amazon says it is also planning five new delivery stations across Ontario in Whitby, Oakville, Cambridge, Brampton, and Scarborough, with the sites anticipated to launch in 2020.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.