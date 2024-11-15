OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 leaves adult in life-threatening condition

    Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image) Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image)
    An adult has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa Friday afternoon, paramedics say.

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) told CTV News Ottawa it happened on the highway east at Terry Fox shortly before 6:00 p.m.

    Police note that the highway is currently closed eastbound at Terry Fox.

    "Traffic is slow moving. Proceed with caution as emergency personnel conduct their investigation. Drivers will be able to exit the highway at Terry Fox and get back on at Terry Fox to continue heading eastbound," the OPP said in a post on X.

    The investigation into what let to the collision is ongoing.

