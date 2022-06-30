Foggy start to last day of June

It’s a foggy start to the final day of June.

A fog advisory from Environment Canada in effect Thursday morning that said “near zero visibility” was occurring in some areas.

After the fog clears it will be a mainly sunny day with a high of 25 C. The humidex will make it feel closer to 28 C and the UV index is considered to be “very high.”

The humidity sticks around for Canada Day where the daytime high of 29 C will feel like 35 C. There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm Friday afternoon.

The weekend is full of sunshine with highs of 27 C and 25 C on Saturday and Sunday.