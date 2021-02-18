OTTAWA -- After a giant snowstorm and then extreme cold this week in the capital, expect conditions to get more or less back to normal for the rest of the week.

After a cold morning on Thursday with a wind chill of -16, the temperature will reach a high of -5 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Expect some periods of light snow to start later in the day, with an overnight low dropping to -10 C.

Friday. Environment Canada is forecasting aboit two centimetres of snow with a high of -6 C.

After that, things will warm up for the weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -3 C. And Sunday will be sunny with a high of -1 C.

Those high temperatures around freezing are expected to stick around into next week.