OTTAWA -- A day after digging out from 20 centimetres of snow, Ottawa is waking up to a frigid morning.

The wind chill at 7 a.m. was minus 27. A frostbite advisory from Ottawa Public Health is in effect.

Wednesday's forecast from Environment Canada includes bitter temperatures in the morning, warming up to a slightly colder than average afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine with a high of minus 6 C by the afternoon and a wind chill of around minus 10.

The average high for this time of year is closer to minus 4 C.

A few clouds will creep in Wednesday evening, but no snow is expected. The overnight low is minus 17 C with a wind chill of around minus 22.

The forecast includes more sunshine on Thursday with a high of minus 5 C.

Periods of snow are in the outlook for Friday.

Signs of frostbite

Ottawa Public Health says to look for the four "P's" of frostbite: