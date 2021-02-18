Advertisement
Heavy fog leads to crash in south Ottawa involving school bus
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 7:44AM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 18, 2021 8:46AM EST
Police say poor visibility in the city's south end led to several minor collisions Thursday morning, including one involving a school bus. (Ryan Lee/CTV Morning Live)
OTTAWA -- Emergency crews rushed to the scene of several collisions in rural south Ottawa on Thursday as heavy fog descended on the area.
One of the crashes, at Barnsdale Road and Moodie Drive, west of Highway 416, involved a school bus. There are no reports of injuries.
Police say Moodie Drive is closed between Barnsdale Road and Brophy Drive, and Barnsdale is closed between Twin Elm and Moodie. Police say there is poor visibility and "several minor collisions."
This is a developing news story and will be updated.