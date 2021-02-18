OTTAWA -- Emergency crews rushed to the scene of several collisions in rural south Ottawa on Thursday as heavy fog descended on the area.

One of the crashes, at Barnsdale Road and Moodie Drive, west of Highway 416, involved a school bus. There are no reports of injuries.

Police say Moodie Drive is closed between Barnsdale Road and Brophy Drive, and Barnsdale is closed between Twin Elm and Moodie. Police say there is poor visibility and "several minor collisions."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.