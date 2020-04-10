OTTAWA -- Springtime flurries are expected to leave about two centimeters of snow behind before the weather warms up again today.

Environment Canada's Friday forecast calls for snow flurries in the morning, changing to a 40 per cent chance of rain showers as the temperature rises. The high is 5°C.

0.8 cm of snow was recorded at the Ottawa Airport Thursday.

Overnight, some clearing of the sky, and an unseasonably cool low of -5°C.

The usual highs and lows for this time of the year are around 9°C and -1°C, respectively.

Saturday could see a bit of sunshine and no expected precipitation. The high is 7°C.

On Sunday, clouds and a 60 per cent chance of showers, with a high of 10°C.