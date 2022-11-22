Flu positivity in Ottawa jumps above 20 per cent: OPH

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a major jump in the testing positivity for influenza in the city.

Flu data show a testing positivity rate of 23.4 per cent for the week of Nov. 13 to 19 out of 688 tests, up from 10.9 per cent for the week of Nov. 6 to 12 out of 625 tests and 9.4 per cent the week prior to that out of 544 tests. According to OPH data showing the last three-year average, flu test positivity peaked in early February at around 9.5 per cent.

There have been 123 lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Ottawa so far this flu season, including 51 cases reported Nov. 13 to 19, up from 25 for the week of Nov. 6 to 12.

Of all cases reported so far, 13 per cent have been in kids under five, 21 per cent were in people 5 to 19, 38 per cent were in adults 20 to 64 and 28 per cent were in people 65 and older. The majority of cases are Influenza A.

"To control both COVID-19 and influenza and keep our community safe, we ask that all residents continue to follow public health measures," Ottawa Public Health says.

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

1 in a hospital

1 in a retirement home

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.

TWO COVID-19 DEATHS IN OTTAWA OVER WEEKEND

OPH also reported two new COVID-19 deaths in the city over the weekend.

To date, 963 people in Ottawa have died of COVID-19, with 383 COVID-19 deaths reported this year.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on the decline, with OPH reporting 11 residents hospitalized because of an active infection of COVID-19, down from 36 last Tuesday.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 66 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Five patients

Montfort Hospital: 19 patients (as of Nov. 18)

CHEO: Three patients

The COVID-19 wastewater signal has also been trending down.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 14-20): 23.9

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 14.6 per cent

Known active cases: 302

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Nov. 14.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 923,306

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,630

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 606,755

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 283,320

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 31 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 31 in hospital, 4 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 71 in hospital, 0 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

11 in hospitals

6 in long-term care homes

10 in retirement homes

1 in a group home

1 in a shelter

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.