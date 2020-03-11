After two days of mild temperatures, the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the village of North Gower.

A large amount of snow melted into the Rideau Valley Watershed this week, increasing water levels on Stevens Creek and the Taylor Drain dramatically. Roads were flooded and closed in nearby Metcalfe on Tuesday.

Brian Stratton of the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority says they are monitoring the return of milder temperatures later this week.

“Our main caution right now is Thursday and Friday. It’s going to warm up and 15 to 20 millimetres of rain could cause these levels to go up again,” said Stratton.

“Be watching for that this weekend. The rain is going to make a difference towards the end of the weekend.”

Theo Ebbers works and lives in the village. He says the water in Stevens Creek was very high on Tuesday.

“I’d say it was within a foot-and-a-half of the bottom of the bridge right there on Fourth Line,” said Ebbers.

“The water level dropped a foot overnight just because it cooled off. So as long as it maintains that every night, then the water will keep dropping.”

Ebbers always has his eye on the creek this time of year, and says as long as it’s being managed and watched by the RVCA, he feels better.

Stratton says the milder days and cooler nights are ideal for spring melting as it slows the watershed evenly.

But he also reiterates that people in the area should be prepared for possible spring flooding.

“The biggest thing residents need to have is there sump pumps working and just make sure they have their basements cleared out of anything and just be aware.”