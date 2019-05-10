Flood victims and volunteers being offered free Ottawa Champions tickets
Fans cheer on the Ottawa Champions at RCGT Park in Ottawa, Sep. 13, 2016
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 9:16AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 10, 2019 11:07AM EDT
The Ottawa Champions are giving residents affected by the historic flooding in our region, and the volunteers who have helped them handle it, a crackerjack offer.
The Champions say they’ve teamed up with Ottawa Special Events (OSE) to invite those residents and volunteers to a ball game.
OSE is giving away 5,000 tickets to the Champions’ game against the New Jersey Jackals May 18, 2019.
People affected by spring flooding along both sides the Ottawa River can download vouchers at www.ottawaspecialevents.com and redeem them at the Champions’ office at RCGT Park on game night.
A pre-game ceremony will pay tribute to flooding victims and volunteers and ticket-holders will be treated to fireworks at the end of the game.
Proceeds from 50/50 ticket sales will benefit the Canadian Red Cross.