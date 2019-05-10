

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Champions are giving residents affected by the historic flooding in our region, and the volunteers who have helped them handle it, a crackerjack offer.

The Champions say they’ve teamed up with Ottawa Special Events (OSE) to invite those residents and volunteers to a ball game.

OSE is giving away 5,000 tickets to the Champions’ game against the New Jersey Jackals May 18, 2019.

People affected by spring flooding along both sides the Ottawa River can download vouchers at www.ottawaspecialevents.com and redeem them at the Champions’ office at RCGT Park on game night.

A pre-game ceremony will pay tribute to flooding victims and volunteers and ticket-holders will be treated to fireworks at the end of the game.

Proceeds from 50/50 ticket sales will benefit the Canadian Red Cross.