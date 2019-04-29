

CTV Ottawa / Newstalk 580 CFRA





Environment Canada has updated its special weather statement for areas along the Ottawa River.

What had previously called for 20-40 mm of rain Wednesday now includes some wintry conditions.

The weather agency now says 2 to 5 cm of snow and ice pellets could be seen early Wednesday morning, changing to freezing rain or rain in the afternoon, depending on temperatures.

The Ottawa/Gatineau area is likely to see lower amounts of freezing rain, which will turn to rain later in the day Wednesday. The rainfall total is now expected to be about 15 to 25 mm.

Higher-terrain areas, and out toward Algonquin Park, could see greater amounts of freezing rain.

Toward the St. Lawrence, the statement still calls for 20 to 40 mm of rain, saying the ground still has limited capacity to absorb the rainfall.

CTV Ottawa has reporters in numerous locations including Gatineau, Quyon, Rhoddy's Bay, Britannia, Fort Coulonge and Pembroke.

Much of Quyon is taking on water quickly. 20 people are out of their homes right now. ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/VTjWO4FjHb — LeahLarocque (@LeahCTV) April 29, 2019

This is Rob. He’s been working tirelessly & relentlessly to save his father’s house in #ConstanceBay. On only a few hours sleep over the last 3 days. They need help. More sandbags if possible. 922 Bayview Dr. #ottflood #ottnews #ottawa @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/wVszFc44Mc — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) April 29, 2019