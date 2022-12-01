Five people hurt in crash near Central Experimental Farm

Five people suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash near the Central Experimental Farm.

Emergency crews responded to a collision at Fisher Avenue and Shillington Avenue at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

Ottawa fire said on Twitter that one vehicle rolled several times and landed on its side.

"Multiple occupants trapped inside," Ottawa fire said.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa that paramedics transported five adults to hospital in serious but stable condition.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.