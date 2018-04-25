

Ottawa Fire crews were called to a residential unit east of Vanier this afternoon.

Crews responded to a working kitchen fire at 718 Carsons Road this afternoon at about 4:50pm.

Reports say the blaze in the unit was put out by about 5:05pm.

Five people including an infant are displaced now.

One of the occupants was treated and released on scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause and cost of damages has not been determined.

Ottawa Fire says a fire investigator will not be needed for this event.