Five new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa this week

Ottawa Public Health is reminding residents that COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses continue to circulate in Ottawa.

Five more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19 this week, while 110 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

"COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community. And the circulating levels of other respiratory viruses like influenza and RSV are high," public health said on Twitter.

The health unit is recommending people wear a well-fitted mask in indoor and/or crowded public spaces, and stay home when you're feeling sick.

There are currently 12 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, and one person in the ICU.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 66 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Six patients

Montfort Hospital: 19 patients

CHEO: 3 patients

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 86,005 total cases of COVID-19, including 961 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 7-13): 21.8

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 8.3 per cent

Known active cases: 324

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Nov. 14.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 923,306

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,630

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 606,755

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 283,320

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 31 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 16 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 31 in hospital, 4 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 72 in hospital, 1 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

11 in hospitals

7 in long-term care homes

16 in retirement homes

3 in group homes

1 in a shelter

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.