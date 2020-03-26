OTTAWA -- The Ontario Ministry of Health says five more people in Ottawa have confirmed cases of COVID-19, making for a total of 32 laboratory-confirmed infections in the capital since March 11.

Two men in their 60s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 40s, and a woman in her 70s have been identified as the new confirmed cases. Three of the cases are linked to travel and one is linked to close contact. The fifth is only listed as "pending."

One of the men in his 60s, who had traveled to Spain, is in hospital, as is the woman in her 60s, who had been to Dubai and Egypt. The other three people are self-isolating.

Ontario saw 170 new confirmed cases Thursday.

10,965 cases are being investigated, up from 10,498 on Wednesday.

A total of 26,727 tests have come back negative. 8 Ontarians have officially recovered from the disease so far. 13 people in the province have died, including an Ottawa man in his 90s.