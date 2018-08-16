Five hurt in Hwy 174 crash
CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 2:49AM EDT
Five people were treated for injuries after a crash on Highway 174.
Ottawa Police say three vehicles rolled over on the highway near the Blair Rd. exit Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 20s was transported to hospital with serious leg injuries. Four other people, including two children, were treated for minor injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Ottawa Police.