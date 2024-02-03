Fishtailing tractor trailer forces Hwy. 401 ramp closed near Prescott, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor trailer collision is responsible for closing the westbound on-ramp from Highway 401 to Highway 416 Saturday morning.

According to police on social media, the driver fishtailed into the median on Highway 401 in the early morning hours and crashed, creating quite a "moss".

The trailer was full of peat moss, which had to be carried out, police said.

"Never drive drowsy!" said OPP.

No one was reported hurt.

Police announced the closure just before 5:30 a.m.